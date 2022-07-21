Home States Telangana

BJP’s bike rallies in six segments from Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State BJP will be taking out bike rallies as part of its ‘Praja Gosa- BJP Bharosa’ campaign across six Assembly constituencies from Thursday. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay will kick off the rally from Siddipet town, and also take part in the rally in Vemulawada in the afternoon.

It may be recalled that under the first phase, it was decided that the 30 State leaders identified by the party would take part in the rallies in each of the Assembly constituencies assigned to them.On July 21, the bike rallies will be held in six constituencies, including Siddipet, Vemulawada, Bodhan, Narsampet, Tandur and Sircilla. 

BJP national vice-president DK Aruna will be participating in the rally in Tandur, MLA T Raja Singh in Bodhan, MLA M Raghunandan Rao in Narsampet and former MP Vivek Venkataswamy in Jukkal constituencies.

The rallies will be held in eight more constituencies from July 23. The rallies will be held continuously for 10 days to cover an entire Assembly constituency, where the party leaders will hoist BJP flags in all villages, and will stay at party workers’ homes.

