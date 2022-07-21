Home States Telangana

Dharmapuri Arvind booked for derogatory remarks against KCR

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police registered a case against Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind at Saroornagar police station, for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during a recent press meet. 

Saroornagar Inspector K Seetharam said that on the directions of the court, a case was registered under Sections 504 and 505(1)(c) of IPC. “We will serve notice to the MP in order to further investigate the case,” he added.

V Ravikumar, an advocate in his complaint stated that on July 13, Arvind while addressing a press conference at BJP office in Nampally made derogatory comments against the Chief Minister. “The disparaging comments were aimed at degrading the CMs image in public in order to incite disaffection towards the government,” the complainant said.

