=Role of varsities key for knowledge economy: Guv Tamilisai

A total of 73 scholars were presented with doctoral degrees and 21 received their M.Phil degrees, while 21 students and scholars were given gold medals in different streams.

Published: 21st July 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presents degrees at the 15th convocation of Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Urging higher educational institutions to take the lead, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said that the role of universities is pivotal in transforming the country into a knowledge-based economy. Addressing the 15th convocation of the Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University at Ravindra Bharathi, the Governor also assessed the parameters related to the students performance. She appreciated the University in promoting and perpetuating our unique arts and culture through different courses.

Tamilisai congratulated the gold medal winners on receiving their degrees, and exhorted them to work for the country’s progress with commitment, dedication and excellence in their chosen fields. As part of the event, honorary doctorate was conferred upon Telangana State Human Rights Commission chairman Justice G. Chandraiah, who was also the chief guest for the occasion. A total of 73 scholars were presented with doctoral degrees and 21 received their M.Phil degrees, while 21 students and scholars were given gold medals in different streams.

