Home States Telangana

Telangana reports 1,000% jump in cyber fraud cases, Rajya Sabha told

Cases registered under cyber fraud include credit and debit card fraud, ATM fraud, online banking fraud, OTP fraud and also frauds involving communication devices as a medium.

Published: 21st July 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

online fraud, cybercrime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported a 1,000 per cent jump in cyber fraud cases from the year 2019 to 2020. The State has also contributed to over 33 per cent of the cyber frauds reported across the country during the year 2021.Of the 10,395 cases reported from across the country, a whopping 3,316 were reported from Telangana, the Union Home Ministry informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Only 282 fraud cases in 2019

Cases registered under cyber fraud include credit and debit card fraud, ATM fraud, online banking fraud, OTP fraud and also frauds involving communication devices as a medium.Telangana had reported 277, 347 and 282 cyber fraud cases during the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana cyber fraud Rajya Sabha
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp