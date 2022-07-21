Telangana reports 1,000% jump in cyber fraud cases, Rajya Sabha told

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported a 1,000 per cent jump in cyber fraud cases from the year 2019 to 2020. The State has also contributed to over 33 per cent of the cyber frauds reported across the country during the year 2021.Of the 10,395 cases reported from across the country, a whopping 3,316 were reported from Telangana, the Union Home Ministry informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Only 282 fraud cases in 2019

Cases registered under cyber fraud include credit and debit card fraud, ATM fraud, online banking fraud, OTP fraud and also frauds involving communication devices as a medium.Telangana had reported 277, 347 and 282 cyber fraud cases during the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively.

