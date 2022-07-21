Home States Telangana

Telangana seeks Rs 1,000 crore initial flood relief from Centre

According to the report, the Roads and Buildings Department suffered Rs 498 crore loss as roads and causeways were washed way due to floods.

Published: 21st July 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari river flows at the 70.3 ft mark in Bhadrachalam on Friday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Wednesday submitted a preliminary report to the Centre on losses the State suffered in the recent heavy rains and the subsequent floods, and sought Rs 1,000 crore assistance to take up flood relief measures.As per the preliminary estimates, the total loss was put at Rs 1,400 crore in various departments.  

According to the report, the Roads and Buildings Department suffered Rs 498 crore loss as roads and causeways were washed way due to floods.The loss due to house collapse and the expenditure on shifting the flood affected people to relief camps was Rs 25 crore.The report also says that the Panchayat Raj suffered Rs 449 crore loss while the Irrigation Department and Municipal Administration suffered Rs 33 crore and Rs 379 crore losses respectively.  

Central team to visit flood-hit areas
According to sources, a six-member Central team would tour flood-affected areas in the State on Thursday and Friday. The team is likely to visit Kadam and Bhadrachlam during its two-day tour, after which it will submit a report to the Centre. 

Polavaram backwaters issue
Special Chief Secretary Irrigation Rajat Kumar said that the  State government has written to Centre on the Polavaram backwaters issue. “The Central government said that the issue could be resolved. But it remains unresolved,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana flood relief Telangana floods
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp