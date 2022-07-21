Telangana seeks Rs 1,000 crore initial flood relief from Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Wednesday submitted a preliminary report to the Centre on losses the State suffered in the recent heavy rains and the subsequent floods, and sought Rs 1,000 crore assistance to take up flood relief measures.As per the preliminary estimates, the total loss was put at Rs 1,400 crore in various departments.

According to the report, the Roads and Buildings Department suffered Rs 498 crore loss as roads and causeways were washed way due to floods.The loss due to house collapse and the expenditure on shifting the flood affected people to relief camps was Rs 25 crore.The report also says that the Panchayat Raj suffered Rs 449 crore loss while the Irrigation Department and Municipal Administration suffered Rs 33 crore and Rs 379 crore losses respectively.

Central team to visit flood-hit areas

According to sources, a six-member Central team would tour flood-affected areas in the State on Thursday and Friday. The team is likely to visit Kadam and Bhadrachlam during its two-day tour, after which it will submit a report to the Centre.

Polavaram backwaters issue

Special Chief Secretary Irrigation Rajat Kumar said that the State government has written to Centre on the Polavaram backwaters issue. “The Central government said that the issue could be resolved. But it remains unresolved,” he said.

