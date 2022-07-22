PET beats up tribal student in Mahabubabad

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: A sixth-standard student was beaten up severely by a Physical Education Teacher (PET) of Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential School (TTWRS) for going out of the school premises without taking permission in Gudur mandal of Mahabubabad district.

The PET Vasram caught hold of the student, Varshit, while he was trying to enter the school by scaling the compound wall and beat him up mercilessly using filthy language. Though the incident took place three days ago, it came to light after a video went viral on social media platforms on Thursday. After the video went viral, the district Collector asked Tribal Welfare Deputy Director M Yerraiah to conduct an inquiry and submit a report to him.

Speaking to Express, Yerraiah admitted to the PET beating up the student. “I inquired about the incident with the school principal and the student. The incident did take place. I will submit a report to the Collector,” he said.

