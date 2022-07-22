Home States Telangana

PET beats up tribal student in Mahabubabad

The PET Vasram caught hold of the student, Varshit, while he was trying to enter the school by scaling the compound wall and beat him up mercilessly using filthy language.

Published: 22nd July 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: A sixth-standard student was beaten up severely by a Physical Education Teacher  (PET) of Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential School (TTWRS) for going out of the school premises without taking permission in Gudur mandal of Mahabubabad district.

The PET Vasram caught hold of the student, Varshit, while he was trying to enter the school by scaling the compound wall and beat him up mercilessly using filthy language. Though the incident took place three days ago, it came to light after a  video went viral on social media platforms on Thursday. After the video went viral, the district Collector asked Tribal Welfare Deputy Director M Yerraiah to conduct an inquiry and submit a report to him.

Speaking to Express, Yerraiah admitted to the PET beating up the student. “I inquired about the incident with the school principal and the student. The incident did take place. I will submit a report to the Collector,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahabubabad tribal student
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| PTI)
LG recommends CBI probe into Delhi government's excise policy: Officials
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Representational image (Photo| ANI)
India logs 21,880 new Covid-19 infections, 60 fatalities
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

Several ministers yet to delegate work to MoS in UP
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp