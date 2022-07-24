Floods can fuel farmer suicides: Rythu Swarajya Vedika

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rythu Swarajya Vedika (RSV) has cautioned the state government that farmers’ suicides could flare up in flood-affected areas, if the state government fails to take immediate steps to provide relief to farmers.

Recalling how the state government had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court after the High Court had ordered it to compensate the farmers for losses to an extent of 15 lakh acres in 2018, RSV’s representatives demanded that the government withdraw the appeal and compensate all the farmers who have lost their crops in the last few years.

Blaming the state government for neither enumerating the crop damages, nor utilising the funds from State Disaster Response Force, the representatives have demanded that the state government immediately initiate the enumeration process, as some of the farmers could go for sowing again, after which their crop damages couldn’t be ascertained.

Pointing out that a significant number of farmers committing suicides in recent times were tenant farmers, who were mostly affected after crop loss due to natural disasters, the Rythu Swarajya Vedika demanded that the state government compensate the actual tillers and not pattadars.

