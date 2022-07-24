Government prepared to tackle any situation, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that the Godavari is in spate right from its birthplace Trimbakeshwar to its point of confluence in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday asked the people to be alert and take all precautions. Chairing a review meeting on rains, Rao directed officials in emergency services not to leave the headquarters.

He said the state government was prepared to tackle any situation and avert any loss of human life. “The Godavari and its tributaries are in spate. It is a testing time for the entire administration to act swiftly and avert any human loss,” the Chief Minister said. He directed Ministers, MLAs and other people’s representatives in Godavari catchment area to be on high alert

Rao also directed the officials to keep two more helicopters ready in addition to the existing two at Mulugu and Kothagudem areas, where health camps will also be set up. Rao also examined the software ‘flood forecasting and management’ prepared by the Irrigation department. Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar made a PowerPoint presentation to the Chief Minister on Godavari floods and the hourly change in the flood situation. This is the first time that any Irrigation department prepared such a software to assess the flood situation in the country, Rajat Kumar informed the Chief Minister.

