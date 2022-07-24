Home States Telangana

Mahindra University holds its 1st convocation in Bahadurpally

The chief guest for the programme was IT and Industries Minister KT Rama, who also inaugurated the X-Ray Diffraction Facility.

Published: 24th July 2022 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao along with MU Chancellor Anand Mahindra and others lights the lamp before the start of the convocation programme

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao along with MU Chancellor Anand Mahindra and others lights the lamp before the start of the convocation programme.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mahindra University (MU), a multi-disciplinary educational institution of the Mahindra Group, organised its first convocation programme to confer degrees to the Bachelor of Technology (BTech) graduates from 2016, 2017 and 2018 at the university campus in Bahadurpally on Saturday. The chief guest for the programme was IT and Industries Minister KT Rama, who also inaugurated the X-Ray Diffraction Facility, which would facilitate research and development (R&D) in molecular science.

While conferring the degrees, Rama Rao said, “As the world is getting older, India is getting younger and the youth in our country is brimming with ideas and energy and wants to take on the world with an aspiration that is truly global. We are very close to the cherished milestone of 75 years of Independence of our glorious nation and these milestones are occasions when we have to think about our future.”

He said the Indian youth have the unique ability and the opportunity of shaping the future of the modern world. “I do hope that each one of you steps out into this world as young people, not only with great knowledge and skills, but also (as someone) who wants to contribute to the betterment of society and become changemakers once again.”

MU Chancellor Anand Mahindra said, “The university is committed to the synergistic working of all its constituent institutions. An inter-disciplinary education will help accelerate the trend towards ‘whole-brain’ thinking, which integrates both the sciences and humanities. India has the potential to become a global centre for this model of futuristic education.”

Centre of Excellence
With a focus on R&D and higher learning, Mahindra University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tech Mahindra to build a Centre of Excellence on its premises which will facilitate new age technology domains, such as Quantum Computing, Explainable AI and Metaverse.
CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, “The MoU between MU and Tech Mahindra will allow us to focus on contemporary learning while enhancing the skill development of students.  In this, we aim to leverage technology while collaborating and co-creating a future-ready talent pool to bridge the skill gap.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahindra University Convocation
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp