Mahindra University holds its 1st convocation in Bahadurpally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mahindra University (MU), a multi-disciplinary educational institution of the Mahindra Group, organised its first convocation programme to confer degrees to the Bachelor of Technology (BTech) graduates from 2016, 2017 and 2018 at the university campus in Bahadurpally on Saturday. The chief guest for the programme was IT and Industries Minister KT Rama, who also inaugurated the X-Ray Diffraction Facility, which would facilitate research and development (R&D) in molecular science.

While conferring the degrees, Rama Rao said, “As the world is getting older, India is getting younger and the youth in our country is brimming with ideas and energy and wants to take on the world with an aspiration that is truly global. We are very close to the cherished milestone of 75 years of Independence of our glorious nation and these milestones are occasions when we have to think about our future.”

He said the Indian youth have the unique ability and the opportunity of shaping the future of the modern world. “I do hope that each one of you steps out into this world as young people, not only with great knowledge and skills, but also (as someone) who wants to contribute to the betterment of society and become changemakers once again.”

MU Chancellor Anand Mahindra said, “The university is committed to the synergistic working of all its constituent institutions. An inter-disciplinary education will help accelerate the trend towards ‘whole-brain’ thinking, which integrates both the sciences and humanities. India has the potential to become a global centre for this model of futuristic education.”

Centre of Excellence

With a focus on R&D and higher learning, Mahindra University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tech Mahindra to build a Centre of Excellence on its premises which will facilitate new age technology domains, such as Quantum Computing, Explainable AI and Metaverse.

CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, “The MoU between MU and Tech Mahindra will allow us to focus on contemporary learning while enhancing the skill development of students. In this, we aim to leverage technology while collaborating and co-creating a future-ready talent pool to bridge the skill gap.”

HYDERABAD: Mahindra University (MU), a multi-disciplinary educational institution of the Mahindra Group, organised its first convocation programme to confer degrees to the Bachelor of Technology (BTech) graduates from 2016, 2017 and 2018 at the university campus in Bahadurpally on Saturday. The chief guest for the programme was IT and Industries Minister KT Rama, who also inaugurated the X-Ray Diffraction Facility, which would facilitate research and development (R&D) in molecular science. While conferring the degrees, Rama Rao said, “As the world is getting older, India is getting younger and the youth in our country is brimming with ideas and energy and wants to take on the world with an aspiration that is truly global. We are very close to the cherished milestone of 75 years of Independence of our glorious nation and these milestones are occasions when we have to think about our future.” He said the Indian youth have the unique ability and the opportunity of shaping the future of the modern world. “I do hope that each one of you steps out into this world as young people, not only with great knowledge and skills, but also (as someone) who wants to contribute to the betterment of society and become changemakers once again.” MU Chancellor Anand Mahindra said, “The university is committed to the synergistic working of all its constituent institutions. An inter-disciplinary education will help accelerate the trend towards ‘whole-brain’ thinking, which integrates both the sciences and humanities. India has the potential to become a global centre for this model of futuristic education.” Centre of Excellence With a focus on R&D and higher learning, Mahindra University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tech Mahindra to build a Centre of Excellence on its premises which will facilitate new age technology domains, such as Quantum Computing, Explainable AI and Metaverse. CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, “The MoU between MU and Tech Mahindra will allow us to focus on contemporary learning while enhancing the skill development of students. In this, we aim to leverage technology while collaborating and co-creating a future-ready talent pool to bridge the skill gap.”