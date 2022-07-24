Home States Telangana

Officials lift 10 radial gates of Lower Manair Dam

Meanwhile, the Kothapalli local tank has started overflowing from the spillway due to continuous rain since Friday midnight.

Published: 24th July 2022 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Water being released from the Lower Manair Dam in Karimnagar.

Water being released from the Lower Manair Dam in Karimnagar.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Following inflows from the Mid Manair Reservoir and catchment areas such as Moyatummeda Vagu into the Lower Manair Dam (LMD), irrigation authorities on Saturday lifted 10 radial gates of the LMD, discharging about 20,000 cusecs into the Manair. Initially, four gates were opened in the morning, and the outflow increased gradually by lifting 10 gates by afternoon. LMD is receiving about 30,000 cusecs of water (about 17,000 from MMD and the remaining from Moyatummeda).

“We are trying to maintain water levels by releasing excess water downstream,” said LMD Superintendent Engineer P Shiva Kumar. Presently, LMD reservoir storage is 21.50 tmcft as against the full capacity of 24.07 tmcft.Collector RV Karnan said the villages on the banks of the Manair river have been alerted by the revenue officials. Villagers, fishermen and cattle grazers should be cautious, he said, adding that special teams have been formed to caution people round the clock.

Meanwhile, people who got the news about the dam gates being lifted through social media started reaching the project in large numbers to catch a glimpse of nature’s beauty. Police made arrangements by deploying additional forces to avoid any untoward incidents. Barricades have been placed on the dam to prevent people from venturing too close to the gates. Meanwhile, the Kothapalli local tank has started overflowing from the spillway due to continuous rain since Friday midnight.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lower Manair Dam Maniar
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp