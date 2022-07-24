Home States Telangana

Officials on alert as Godavari set to rise at Bhadrachalam

He asked the officials to communicate to the people in villages about the flood threat and shift those in vulnerable areas to safer places, if necessary.

Published: 24th July 2022 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Flood level in the River Godavari crossed 70 feet at Bhadrachalam on July 16, the highest in 32 years. (Photo | Express)

Flood level in the River Godavari crossed 70 feet at Bhadrachalam on July 16, the highest in 32 years. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The threat of fresh floods is haunting the residents of the Bhadradri Kothagudem district with Godavari rising once again and the officials issuing an alert to the Agency areas of the district to be ready to move to safer places. According to district Collector D Anudeep, the river is likely to rise as there is heavy rainfall in the upper catchment area which is leading to huge inflows into the river. According to  Central Water Commission (CWC) officials, the water level at Bhadrachalam might touch 50 ft mark by tomorrow afternoon.

The present flood level at Bhadrachalam is 45.10 ft and as there is a scope for a further rise in water level, the administration has cancelled leaves to employees and officials and asked them to join duties.  Village-level officials have been asked to be ready to face the floods.

The Collector instructed officials to shift pregnant women to hospitals in plain areas and also move the cattle. He directed officials to keep NDRF teams at Bhadrachalam and Dummagudem to be in a state of high alert so that they could swing into action at a short notice. He asked the officials to communicate to the people in villages about the flood threat and shift those in vulnerable areas to safer places, if necessary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Flood Godavari Central Water Commission CWC
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp