Officials on alert as Godavari set to rise at Bhadrachalam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The threat of fresh floods is haunting the residents of the Bhadradri Kothagudem district with Godavari rising once again and the officials issuing an alert to the Agency areas of the district to be ready to move to safer places. According to district Collector D Anudeep, the river is likely to rise as there is heavy rainfall in the upper catchment area which is leading to huge inflows into the river. According to Central Water Commission (CWC) officials, the water level at Bhadrachalam might touch 50 ft mark by tomorrow afternoon.

The present flood level at Bhadrachalam is 45.10 ft and as there is a scope for a further rise in water level, the administration has cancelled leaves to employees and officials and asked them to join duties. Village-level officials have been asked to be ready to face the floods.

The Collector instructed officials to shift pregnant women to hospitals in plain areas and also move the cattle. He directed officials to keep NDRF teams at Bhadrachalam and Dummagudem to be in a state of high alert so that they could swing into action at a short notice. He asked the officials to communicate to the people in villages about the flood threat and shift those in vulnerable areas to safer places, if necessary.

KHAMMAM: The threat of fresh floods is haunting the residents of the Bhadradri Kothagudem district with Godavari rising once again and the officials issuing an alert to the Agency areas of the district to be ready to move to safer places. According to district Collector D Anudeep, the river is likely to rise as there is heavy rainfall in the upper catchment area which is leading to huge inflows into the river. According to Central Water Commission (CWC) officials, the water level at Bhadrachalam might touch 50 ft mark by tomorrow afternoon. The present flood level at Bhadrachalam is 45.10 ft and as there is a scope for a further rise in water level, the administration has cancelled leaves to employees and officials and asked them to join duties. Village-level officials have been asked to be ready to face the floods. The Collector instructed officials to shift pregnant women to hospitals in plain areas and also move the cattle. He directed officials to keep NDRF teams at Bhadrachalam and Dummagudem to be in a state of high alert so that they could swing into action at a short notice. He asked the officials to communicate to the people in villages about the flood threat and shift those in vulnerable areas to safer places, if necessary.