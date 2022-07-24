Pure honey now only a click away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: People can now buy pure honey extracted by Chenchus, a Scheduled Tribes (ST) community, on e-commerce platform Flipkart and supermarket chain Q-Mart.

Four types of forest honey — mango, neem, sesame and Palakodisa — are being marketed by the Telangana State Girijan Co-operative Corporation Ltd (GCC) under the brand name ‘Giri Nature.’ State Tribal Welfare Commissioner Christina Z Chongthu presented the first samples of the honey varieties to Chief Secretary to the Telangana government Somesh Kumar at his office on Saturday.

HYDERABAD: People can now buy pure honey extracted by Chenchus, a Scheduled Tribes (ST) community, on e-commerce platform Flipkart and supermarket chain Q-Mart. Four types of forest honey — mango, neem, sesame and Palakodisa — are being marketed by the Telangana State Girijan Co-operative Corporation Ltd (GCC) under the brand name ‘Giri Nature.’ State Tribal Welfare Commissioner Christina Z Chongthu presented the first samples of the honey varieties to Chief Secretary to the Telangana government Somesh Kumar at his office on Saturday.