Rain havoc claims 8 lives in Telangana, IMD says more is in store

Sunny Baski U Mahesh P krishna S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD / WARANGAL /SANGAREDDY / ADILABAD: Seven people were killed and one farmer died by suicide in incidents related to heavy rains in the state, even as the IMD predicted more rains for the next two days. During the past 24 hours, Medak, Sangareddy, Jangaon and Mahabubabad recorded extremely heavy rainfall, with Pathur recording 26.8 cm. According to IMD, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Kamareddy are likely to register very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during the next two days.

A stretch of NH-163 between Pasra-Tadwai forest area that was washed away

The IMD also forecast light to moderate rain and thundershowers, with intermittent intense spells for Hyderabad.While four persons died in two separate wall collapse incidents, three others were washed away in Medak and Warangal districts. An old building collapsed on a hut in Warangal late on Friday, leaving T Paidi (60) and Md Feroz (20) dead and Sammaka injured. Warangal ACP K Giri Kumar said that Feroz was staying at his mother’s residence since his engagement was scheduled on Saturday.

In Medak district, two workers died in their sleep and two others were injured when the roof of a workshop caved in on them in Chegunta mandal. One person was washed away in the Haldi Vagu while a motorist who fell into the water on the National Highway at Vallabhipur died while on the way to hospital. Traffic ground to a halt on the highway near Manoharabad, Ramayapalli.Elsewhere in Kantaipalem village of Thorrur mandal in Mahabubabad district, P Yakaswamy was washed away in the floodwaters.

Damage to NH-163

The rains also washed away a stretch of NH-163 between Pasra-Tadwai forest area in Mulugu district, forcing officials to divert vehicular traffic.The TSRTC cancelled all its services from Hanamkonda to Eturnagaram and Bhadrachalam.

Overflowing roads interrupt traffic flow across TS

A car carrying devotees was stuck in the floodwaters on NH-163 in Pasra mandal. The occupants were rescued by the villagers with the help of a tractor. Katakshapur lake under Atmakur mandal has begun overflowing, making it difficult for vehicles to cross NH-163. Vehicles are moving with caution in this section of the road resulting in traffic movement slowing to a crawl. Akeru stream at Wardhannapet constituency is overflowing the Warangal-Khammam Highway.

The Jangaon district RTO office has been inundated, resulting in computers and files being damaged due to the swirling waters. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday rescued 14 people who were stranded in the rainwater since Friday in Cheeturu village of Lingala Ghanpur mandal in Jangaon district.

Holiday declared in Sangareddy

Heavy rains have lashed erstwhile Medak district also resulting in Eedul tank in Vallabhipur village overflowing. This led to traffic flow on Hyderabad-Kamareddy highway being affected. Due to the heavy rains, the Medak district administration announced a public holiday for Sunday.At Cherlapally in Veldurthi mandal, floodwaters entered a poultry farm, leaving around 1,000 hens dead. The loss was estimated to be about `1 lakh, poultry farm owner Malla Reddy said.A car was stuck in the underbridge at Ramayampalli, resulting in a 20-km traffic jam. Fortunately, its occupants managed to escape to safety. In Siddipet district, several villages have been flooded and traffic flow in Dulamitta, Maddur and Cheryala mandals halted.

The Haveli Ghanpur - Kaprayapalli bridge has been breached and two hamlets have been cut off from the rest of the mandal. In Narayanked mandal, several roads have been washed away.

Due to the sudden downpour, streams and bends are flowing above the danger level. Many ponds too have started overflowing, leaving roads under a sheet of water.

kCR REVIEWS FLOOD SITUATION |

Rains damage crop, young farmer ends life

Adilabad: Kodapa Raju, a 20-year-old farmer, consumed pesticide after heavy rains in Chithaguda hamlet of Gadiguda mandal in the district damaged his standing crop. According to the police, Raju had invested `1.50 lakh to cultivate cotton in five acres. However, the heavy rains damaged the crop and in despair over his investment being washed away, the young farmer consumed pesticide in his house late on Friday. His family members summoned a ‘108’ ambulance and he was rushed to RIMS hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. The Gadiguda police registered. Incidentally, this was the third farmer suicide due to crop damage this month.

26.8 cm highest-ever rainfall recorded in Medak district

Shivampeta received 21.4 cm, Thupran 19.6 cm, Chinna Sankaram Petalo 19.4 cm, Veldurthi 17.3 cm, Narsapur 17.2 cm, Jinnaram of Sangareddy district 21.4 cm, Andol 15.4 cm and Chautakur 14.8 cm.

