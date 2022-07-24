Revenue department takes over land worth Rs 100 crore in Banjara Hills 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After demolishing a few illegal structures in Jubilee Hills on Friday, the Revenue department on Saturday shifted focus to a parcel of encroached land in Banjara Hills that is worth over Rs 100 crore. With the Supreme Court ruling in favour of the state government regarding the 2 acres and 10 guntas at Road No. 14, Banjara Hills, Revenue department officials reached the spot to take the land into their custody.

During the inspection, it was found that a real estate firm, Shanta Sriram Constructions, has encroached 16 guntas of land and built six structures. The revenue officials demolished one structure and plan to raze the remaining five at the earliest.

Secunderabad RDO Vasantha Kumari said: “It’s a parcel of prime land near Bhagyanagar studios at Banjara Hills Road No.14. Of the 2.10 acres of encroached land, 1.34 acres is vacant while illegal constructions were coming up on the remaining 0.16 acres.”

According to officials, as per the Supreme Court orders, the Hyderabad district Collector, instructed them to take necessary action for the removal of the encroachments. Subsequently, the tahsildar inspected the property along with the surveyor.

