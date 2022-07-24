Home States Telangana

Telangana governor Dr Tamilisai administers first aid on flight

Around 4 am, mid-flight, the passenger fell unconscious and was sweating profusely. He had complained of chest pain.

Published: 24th July 2022 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan treats a passenger who fell ill mid-air on board a Delhi-Hyderabad IndiGo flight.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan came to the rescue of one of her fellow passengers on-board their Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight on Saturday. Around 4 am, mid-flight, the passenger fell unconscious and was sweating profusely. On noticing this, a flight attendant shouted across the aisle if there was a doctor among the passengers.

Tamilisai, who is a doctor, heard the call and rushed to his help. She examined the man, administered him emergency medical aid, and stayed with him until he regained consciousness. After the flight landed, Tamilisai lauded the flight attendant for bringing the passenger’s condition to her notice in time and later sending him to a hospital. Tamilisai was returning to Hyderabad from Delhi.

The passenger had complained of chest pain. The recovered passenger thanked the Governor and other passengers travelling in the flight congratulated her. This incident came to light when another passenger travelling on the same flight took some photos of the treatment and shared it on his Twitter handle. The Telangana Governor holds an MBBS and MD-DGO.

