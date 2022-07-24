Telangana reclaims encroached land worth Rs 100 crore, razes structure

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After demolishing a few illegal structures in Jubilee Hills on Friday, the Revenue department on Saturday shifted focus to a parcel of encroached land in Banjara Hills worth over `100 crore. With the Supreme Court ruling in favour of the State government regarding the 2.10 acres at Road No. 14, Banjara Hills, Revenue officials reached the spot to take the land into their custody.

During the inspection, it was found that a real estate firm, Shanta Sriram Constructions, has encroached 16 guntas of land and built six structures. The officials demolished one structure and plan to raze the remaining five at the earliest.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Secunderabad RDO Vasantha Kumari said: “It’s a parcel of prime land near Bhagyanagar studios. Of the 2.10 acres, 1.34 acres are vacant while illegal constructions were coming up on the remaining 0.16 acres.”

According to officials, as per the Supreme Court orders, the Hyderabad district Collector instructed them to take necessary action to remove the encroachments. Subsequently, the tahsildar inspected the property and erected signboards.

