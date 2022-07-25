Telangana: Doctors booked for ‘death of infant by negligence’

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: One Town police on Sunday registered a case against doctors at Government General Hospital (GGH) for causing the death of an infant by negligence. According to the police, Fouzia Begum from Banswada town delivered the baby on July 22 at GGH. Due to critical health problems, the baby was shifted to a special ward for treatment. One Town SHO D Vijai Babu said, “The family members allege that they were not given any information about the baby by the hospital staff till it had passed away.”

Infant dies due to lack of care. An infant died three days after it was born on a road at Nagapelli village in Bejjur mandal of Kumrambheem Asifabad district on Sunday. Due to a lack of transportation, the mother was unable to reach the hospital.

