Farmers demand Telangana government urge centre to remove GST from dairy products 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Padi Rythula Sangham on Sunday urged the State government to exert pressure on the Centre to remove GST on packaged milk and dairy products, and on the equipment used for producing them, as it would put an enormous burden on the cooperative dairy societies and dairy farmers in the State. Launching a signature campaign on this issue at Sundayarra Vignana Kendram, the organisation has also urged the State government to disburse Rs 4 subsidy per litre to dairy farmers and subsidies on the distribution of buffaloes to the beneficiaries without further delay.

