First suspected Monkeypox case reported in Telangana

The 40-year-old man, a resident of Indiranagar Colony, arrived in the State on July 6 and developed a fever on July 20. Three days later, a rash was observed on his skin.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD / KAMAREDDY: A resident of Kamareddy with a travel history to Kuwait has been rushed to Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday after he displayed symptoms of Monkeypox infection. The patient will undergo certain tests to confirm if he is indeed infected. Six people who were in close contact with him have been identified and isolated. So far, none of them has exhibited any symptoms, said a release by Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao.

“The patient, who returned from Kuwait 18 days ago, has developed lesions on his skin. Dengue infection is suspected as well,” said Dr K Shankar, Fever Hospital superintendent. The 40-year-old man, a resident of Indiranagar Colony, arrived in the State on July 6 and developed a fever on July 20. Three days later, a rash was observed on his skin. The patient then visited a private hospital for consultation.

Taking note of his travel history, the doctors got suspicious and informed the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO). Meanwhile, noticing the doctors’ suspicion, the scared patient left the hospital. With the help of the police, he was traced and referred to a tertiary care centre.

“The patient’s samples will be collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. Until then, he will be kept in isolation at the Fever Hospital,” said the Director of Public Health. The Kamareddy Municipal staff has alerted residents of the locality where the patient stays. Meanwhile, to allay any sense of panic, officials said that there was no need to worry as sometimes, the rash appears due to drug allergy.

