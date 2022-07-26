Home States Telangana

Food processing zones in all 33 Telangana districts

Spl zones of at least 500 acres each are being planned in all dists

Published: 26th July 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Food industry, food processing

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major fillip to the food processing sector in the State, the Telangana government is planning to create special food processing zones in all 33 districts under the new food processing policy.
Special zones of at least 500 acres each are being planned in every district with logistics and warehousing support including export-oriented infrastructure, pollution mitigation measures, plug and play facilities for startups and MSMEs.

The Telangana food processing policy was approved with an objective of encouraging enterprises across 10,000 acres of special food processing zones. Under this, special incentives are approved for industries to be set up in the food processing zones with additional provisions for SCs, STs, minorities, women entrepreneurs and farmers groups.

In the past one year, several new investments were made in the State. Sub-sectors that saw most action in this space were dairy, beverages, animal feed, pet food and snack foods. A total of 60 new food processing industries with proposed investments of `2,309 crore and proposed employment of more than 20,000 personnel were granted by the State government.

Marquee brands
1) Amul’s new plant will be set up in a special food processing zone with an investment of `300 crore to manufacture dairy products.
2) Mars Petcare is planning to invest `500 crore in the State to triple its capacity. The project will link supply chains to State producers in cereals, fisheries and poultry.  3) Fishin’ Company will set up a fully integrated freshwater fish culture ecosystem including hatcheries, feed manufacturing, cage culture, processing and exports at Mid-Manair reservoir in Rajanna Sircilla.
4) Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages is establishing a new `1,000-crore plant. This factory to be set up at Banda Thimmapur Food Processing Park, Siddipet, will be their second in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Food processing Telangana
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp