KCR focuses on three issues in Delhi

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao focussed on three important issues during his current Delhi visit. He asked TRS MPs to intensify their agitation against the BJP-led Central government in the ongoing Parliament session. Rao directed senior IAS officers to pursue the pending issues of the State with respective ministries. He also concentrated on national politics.

On the first day of his Delhi tour, the Chief Minister on Tuesday had a luncheon meeting with party MPs. He directed them to step up their agitation in both Houses of Parliament on the “anti-people policies” of the Narendra Modi government. “Rao had a good political discussion with party MPs,” a source told Express.

Rao also asked Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao, Panchayat Raj Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania to come to Delhi. Rao, according to sources, asked the IAS officers to take up the pending issues of the State like non-release of Backward Regions Grant Fund, implementation of NREGS, clearances to irrigation projects like Palamuru-Rangareddy and others with the ministries concerned.The third item on Rao’s agenda is national politics. “You know that Rao has plans to enter a higher political arena. He is focussing on the same during the visit,” sources said.

No clarity on CM meeting President Murmu

There is no clarity on whether Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet President Droupadi Murmu during his Delhi visit. Rao did not attend Murmu’s swearing-in ceremony held on Monday.

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao focussed on three important issues during his current Delhi visit. He asked TRS MPs to intensify their agitation against the BJP-led Central government in the ongoing Parliament session. Rao directed senior IAS officers to pursue the pending issues of the State with respective ministries. He also concentrated on national politics. On the first day of his Delhi tour, the Chief Minister on Tuesday had a luncheon meeting with party MPs. He directed them to step up their agitation in both Houses of Parliament on the “anti-people policies” of the Narendra Modi government. “Rao had a good political discussion with party MPs,” a source told Express. Rao also asked Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao, Panchayat Raj Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania to come to Delhi. Rao, according to sources, asked the IAS officers to take up the pending issues of the State like non-release of Backward Regions Grant Fund, implementation of NREGS, clearances to irrigation projects like Palamuru-Rangareddy and others with the ministries concerned.The third item on Rao’s agenda is national politics. “You know that Rao has plans to enter a higher political arena. He is focussing on the same during the visit,” sources said. No clarity on CM meeting President Murmu There is no clarity on whether Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet President Droupadi Murmu during his Delhi visit. Rao did not attend Murmu’s swearing-in ceremony held on Monday.