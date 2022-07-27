Home States Telangana

Manair riverfront will be ready in 1.5 years, assures Gangula

A part of the civil works had already begun, but was halted by the incessant rains, the Minister said.

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar speaks to the engineers supervising the Manair riverfront works in Karimnagar on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: After the rains subside, the intensity of works for the Manair riverfront will increase and the project would be completed in one-and-a-half years, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said on Tuesday.In a meeting with district Collector RV Karnan and representatives from an Australian-based company and a Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) firm, Kamalakar said the Tourism Department had recently sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the works. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be prepared and tenders would be floated soon, he said.

A part of the civil works had already begun, but was halted by the incessant rains, the Minister said. Later, he inspected the works at the cable bridge site.Several companies from the UAE, Vietnam and Singapore, among others, were interested to create the laser show experience for the tourists, Kamalakar said.

