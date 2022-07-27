Home States Telangana

Telangana asks KRMB to restrain AP from expanding Telugu Ganga Project

Taking up new projects outside the basin utilising the surplus waters would be detrimental to the interests of the State, Telangana engineer-in-chief told KRMB chairman in a letter on Tuesday.

Published: 27th July 2022 05:26 AM

Krishna river.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Irrigation department officials have requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to restrain Andhra Pradesh from constructing components or carry out expansion of the Telugu Ganga Project (TGP) utilising the Krishna waters in violation of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Taking up new projects outside the basin utilising the surplus waters would be detrimental to the interests of the State, Telangana engineer-in-chief told KRMB chairman in a letter on Tuesday.The letter said the basin is serving acute drought-prone and fluoride affected areas apart from the settled ayacuts of Nagarjuna Sagar Project command downstream Srisailam and also the drinking water needs of Hyderabad.
Restrain AP from taking up the works of TGP without the approval from KRMB/Apex Council, the Telangana EnC wrote.

