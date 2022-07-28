Home States Telangana

60-year-old rapes minor tribal girl in Nirmal, villagers stage stir

Published: 28th July 2022

ADILABAD: Residents of Nighwa village along with BJP leaders on Wednesday staged a protest on the road from Nirmal to Bhainsa demanding action against a 60-year-old man who allegedly raped a 10-year-old tribal girl. It was the third time that the sexanagerian was accused in such a case, agitators said.

The girl was playing in front of her house on Sunday, when the accused, who is neighbours with the victim, lured the 10-year-old with chocolates to a cattle shed in Nighwa village, which is situated in Kubeer mandal of Nirmal district, police said. Later, he took her to the shed and raped her.

Even though she was suffering from fever and body aches, she refused to share anything with her parents on Sunday. However, their repeated attempts bore fruits and the minor divulged the details of the act to her parents on Monday. At around 3 pm on Tuesday, the victim’s parents went to Kubeer police station to lodge a complaint.

However, an officer allegedly refused to register a case and ridiculed them saying how could a 60-year-old man rape someone. They stayed put at the police station till 9 pm, but left after that saying that the police refused to file a case against the accused since the latter was a member of the TRS.

Kubeer mandal SI Md Sharif said the incident took place on Sunday, but the complaint was lodged late on Tuesday. A case has been registered under Section 376 of the IPC, and the POCSO Act and SC/ST Act.

