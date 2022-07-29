Home States Telangana

EC removes half of 20 lakh bogus voters

A voter in possession of such multiple cards could vote as many times as the number of cards he possesses.

Published: 29th July 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: About 50 per cent of Photo Similar Entries (PSEs) have been deleted in all 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana. As against the 22,04,663 PSEs identified in Telangana, as many as 10,25,987 PSEs were removed from the electoral rolls. PSEs are multiple cards with the photograph of the same voter. A voter in possession of such multiple cards could vote as many times as the number of cards he possesses.

Hyderabad district tops the list in the deletion of PSEs, as against the total 5,41,535 identified PSEs about 2,68,542 similar entries were deleted till July 28.In Medchal-Malkajgiri district, of the 3,38,665 PSEs, 1,62,232 similar entries were removed, in Rangareddy of the 3,33,991 PSEs about 1,54,00 were deleted, in Nizamabad of the 79,313 PSEs, about 39,470 were deleted and  in Sangareddy of the 73,831 voters about 32,298 were removed.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has run the PSE data and the details of the entries with similar photographs and made these available to all the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).Based on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), field functionaries EROs, AEROs, BLOs, supervisors carried out the exercise in terms of PSEs.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said that District Election Officers (DEOs) verified the PSEs and removed 10,25,987 PSEs spread over 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana.On the instruction of the Election Commission of India, the State Chief Electoral Officer took up the identification of PSEs in all districts. Vikas Raj said that sharing of Aadhar details was optional.

