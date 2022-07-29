Home States Telangana

Poll-bound Telangana to receive third rake of Vande Bharat Express

The third rake of Vande Bharat Express train is said to be almost ready to be rolled out by August 12 to 15 from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) for a trial run this year.

Published: 29th July 2022 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat Express (File photo| PTI)

Vande Bharat Express (File photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If everything goes in a planned way, poll-bound Telangana, where the BJP is electorally attempting to come into power, may get the service of India's third rake of semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train. 

The third rake of Vande Bharat Express train is said to be almost ready to be rolled out by August 12 to 15 from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) for a trial run this year. After trips of trials on the selected railway route under the observations of safety experts and others, the new rake of Vande Bharat Express train will be put on the tracks for a commercial run, most probably from November or December, this year.

Sources in the railway said that the trial run of the new rake is likely to be conducted between Kota in Rajasthan and Nagda in MP through many trips at the maximum speed of 180kmph. "After trips of trials on the selected safe routes, the new Vande Bharat trains may be finally put on tracks for a commercial run on decided route of a state decided by the government," said a senior railway official.

The Modi government has already set a deadline for the Ministry of Railway to run at least 75 Vande Bharat trains ahead of the 2024 LS elections either way.

"The railway is working on a mission mode to meet the dead of running 75 Vande Bharat Train by August 15 in 2023 on identified important rail routes across the country," said a senior railway official, associated with this project.

Sources also hinted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may flag-off the roll out of the new rakes of Vande Bharat train from Chennai ICF either virtually or by being there.  The railway has incurred an estimated cost of Rs 115 crore on manufacturing one Vande Bharat train, comprising 16 coaches. Upon being contacted, the senior PRO of ICF Chennai, Venkatesan GV said that the ICF is keeping a close watch on production and are trying its best to get it done.

At present, two rakes of Vande Bharat train are running between Delhi and Katra and Delhi and Varanasi. "If everything goes well, third Vande Bharat train will run in Telangana by this year," remarked a railway source.

"The railway is installing the device called 'Kavach', which is being installed on train locomotives running on more than 3000-4000 km of rail routes," said a senior railway source. At present, more than 65 trains are moving under the South Central Railways equipped the 'Kavach' devices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railway Vande Bharat Express Telangana
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp