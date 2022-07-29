Poll-bound Telangana to receive third rake of Vande Bharat Express

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If everything goes in a planned way, poll-bound Telangana, where the BJP is electorally attempting to come into power, may get the service of India's third rake of semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train.

The third rake of Vande Bharat Express train is said to be almost ready to be rolled out by August 12 to 15 from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) for a trial run this year. After trips of trials on the selected railway route under the observations of safety experts and others, the new rake of Vande Bharat Express train will be put on the tracks for a commercial run, most probably from November or December, this year.

Sources in the railway said that the trial run of the new rake is likely to be conducted between Kota in Rajasthan and Nagda in MP through many trips at the maximum speed of 180kmph. "After trips of trials on the selected safe routes, the new Vande Bharat trains may be finally put on tracks for a commercial run on decided route of a state decided by the government," said a senior railway official.

The Modi government has already set a deadline for the Ministry of Railway to run at least 75 Vande Bharat trains ahead of the 2024 LS elections either way.

"The railway is working on a mission mode to meet the dead of running 75 Vande Bharat Train by August 15 in 2023 on identified important rail routes across the country," said a senior railway official, associated with this project.

Sources also hinted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may flag-off the roll out of the new rakes of Vande Bharat train from Chennai ICF either virtually or by being there. The railway has incurred an estimated cost of Rs 115 crore on manufacturing one Vande Bharat train, comprising 16 coaches. Upon being contacted, the senior PRO of ICF Chennai, Venkatesan GV said that the ICF is keeping a close watch on production and are trying its best to get it done.

At present, two rakes of Vande Bharat train are running between Delhi and Katra and Delhi and Varanasi. "If everything goes well, third Vande Bharat train will run in Telangana by this year," remarked a railway source.

"The railway is installing the device called 'Kavach', which is being installed on train locomotives running on more than 3000-4000 km of rail routes," said a senior railway source. At present, more than 65 trains are moving under the South Central Railways equipped the 'Kavach' devices.

