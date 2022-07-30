Home States Telangana

Telangana, AP can now operate unapproved irrigation projects

Published: 30th July 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Lift Irrigation used for representation. (File Photo | EPS)

Image of Lift Irrigation used for representation. (File Photo | EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which have been bickering over irrigation projects, the Jal Shakti Ministry on Friday issued a gazette notification, giving permission to the two sibling States to operate certain unapproved projects on Krishna river.

It may be mentioned here that clause (f) of the first gazette notification issued on July 15, 2021, stated that “Both the State governments shall stop all the ongoing works on unapproved projects as on the date of publication of this notification until the said projects are appraised and approved. If approvals are not obtained within six months after the publication of this notification, full or partial operation if any of the ongoing unapproved projects shall cease to operate.”

Clause (g) of the same notification said: “If approvals are not obtained within the stipulated time of six months from October 14, 2021, such completed unapproved projects shall cease to operate”.
Later, the term was extended by another six months.

However, in the amended gazette notification issued on Friday, the Jal Shakti Ministry inserted the words: “Provided that the provisions of clauses (f) and (g) shall not apply to the following projects or components specified in the table below.. (see graph)”.

Projects the two states can operate

Handri Niva Lift Irrigation Scheme: Pump house and Appurtenant works
Telugu Ganga Project: TGC headHYDERABAD: works
GNSS (Galeru Nagiri): Head Works and Appurtenant Structures
Veligonda Project: Head regulator, Tunnel, Appurtenant works and Nallamala Sagar
Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme: Pump house and appurtenant works and Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme — Additional 15
TMC: Pump house and appurtenant works
Nettempadu LIS: Pump House and appurtenant works

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Andhra Pradesh irrigation
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp