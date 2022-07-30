Telangana, AP can now operate unapproved irrigation projects

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which have been bickering over irrigation projects, the Jal Shakti Ministry on Friday issued a gazette notification, giving permission to the two sibling States to operate certain unapproved projects on Krishna river.

It may be mentioned here that clause (f) of the first gazette notification issued on July 15, 2021, stated that “Both the State governments shall stop all the ongoing works on unapproved projects as on the date of publication of this notification until the said projects are appraised and approved. If approvals are not obtained within six months after the publication of this notification, full or partial operation if any of the ongoing unapproved projects shall cease to operate.”

Clause (g) of the same notification said: “If approvals are not obtained within the stipulated time of six months from October 14, 2021, such completed unapproved projects shall cease to operate”.

Later, the term was extended by another six months.

However, in the amended gazette notification issued on Friday, the Jal Shakti Ministry inserted the words: “Provided that the provisions of clauses (f) and (g) shall not apply to the following projects or components specified in the table below.. (see graph)”.

Projects the two states can operate

Handri Niva Lift Irrigation Scheme: Pump house and Appurtenant works

Telugu Ganga Project: TGC head works

GNSS (Galeru Nagiri): Head Works and Appurtenant Structures

Veligonda Project: Head regulator, Tunnel, Appurtenant works and Nallamala Sagar

Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme: Pump house and appurtenant works and Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme — Additional 15

TMC: Pump house and appurtenant works

Nettempadu LIS: Pump House and appurtenant works

