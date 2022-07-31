Home States Telangana

Big business rake in moolah, owe crores in rent to Tourism dept

The rental dues from these business developers, including well-known establishments like the Trident Hotel, Prasads IMAX, Jalavihar, have reached a mammoth Rs 271.74 crore.

Published: 31st July 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 05:52 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Trident Hotel at Shilparamam, Madhapur owes Rs 87.86 crore in outstanding rents to the Telangana Tourism department, accumulated from the year 2007, making it the biggest defaulter of payment. This was revealed by the response to an RTI query raised by the Forum for Good Governance seeking information pertaining to nine ventures on prime lands in Hyderabad leased out by the Tourism department.

The rental dues from these business developers, including well-known establishments like the Trident Hotel, Prasads IMAX, Jalavihar, have reached a mammoth Rs 271.74 crore. According to Tourism department officials, these business developers were given prime lands on lease and earned huge profits from them, but have not been even the no-minal rents for years despite frequent notices. 

As per the RTI query raised by the FGG, Urban Entertainment Centre, Gandhi Medical College, Basheerbagh which owes Rs 62.77 crore from the year 2014 and Three Star Hotel and Spa that owes `50.35 crore due since 2009.

