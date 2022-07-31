Have evidence of KCR’s corruption: Ex-IPS RS Praveen

B kartheek By

Express News Service

Former IPS officer and BSP state president Repalle Shiva Praveen Kumar states that political power is the master key to change. In conversation with B Kartheek, Praveen lambasts Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying he has evidence regarding corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, Mission Bhagiratha and various other projects. Excerpts from the interview.



From IPS officer to a mainstream politician, what was the transition like?

Being an IPS officer was exciting phase of my life. It gave me access to power that normally ruling classes enjoy and they take it for granted. But, the job has limitations. Most of your decisions depend on your bosses. Your legislation will not really reflect the aspirations of the poor. That’s why I joined politics and the transition was surprisingly quite smooth. So there must be a hidden politician in me.



You have been arguing for political power for Bahujans. What do you mean by that?

Political power is the master key to changing generations. Unfortunately, the silent majority i.e BCs, SCs, STs and the poorest of upper castes are never allowed to access that power. There is a lot of concentration of wealth and power, there is a very skewed distribution. This is what BSP wants to change.



There is a common perception that BSP is only for SCs, STs and BCs.

No. BSP is a party for SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and poor from upper castes. We are not against any caste, but caste is a reality.



What is your agenda and who is your Chief Ministerial candidate?

Our agenda is to heavily invest in the quality of education, quality of health, quality of employment and redistribution of wealth. The people and our supreme leader will decide about the CM candidate. We have silent admirers in all parties and we will make it to Pragathi Bhavan.



Is it practically possible to redistribute wealth?

It is possible. The intention of the Chief Minister is the key. If you have wrong intentions, you will end up as KCR. He masked his evil intentions before he got into power. He removed the mask after becoming Chief Minister and began brazen looting to suit the requirements of contractors who enjoy an unholy alliance with the ruling party.



You are making corruption charges against the CM, do you have any evidence?

Yes, I have some evidence and will release it at the appropriate time. Also, we are in the process of collecting some more evidence. It’s not just Kaleshwaram but also Mission Bhagiratha, Mana Ooru Mana Badi and various other schemes.



The TRS, BJP, and Congress are luring leaders from other parties as part of poll preparation. Where does the BSP stand?

We don’t “lure” people by throwing money and offering something. It’s an unethical practice.

Former IPS officer and BSP state president Repalle Shiva Praveen Kumar states that political power is the master key to change. In conversation with B Kartheek, Praveen lambasts Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying he has evidence regarding corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, Mission Bhagiratha and various other projects. Excerpts from the interview. From IPS officer to a mainstream politician, what was the transition like? Being an IPS officer was exciting phase of my life. It gave me access to power that normally ruling classes enjoy and they take it for granted. But, the job has limitations. Most of your decisions depend on your bosses. Your legislation will not really reflect the aspirations of the poor. That’s why I joined politics and the transition was surprisingly quite smooth. So there must be a hidden politician in me. You have been arguing for political power for Bahujans. What do you mean by that? Political power is the master key to changing generations. Unfortunately, the silent majority i.e BCs, SCs, STs and the poorest of upper castes are never allowed to access that power. There is a lot of concentration of wealth and power, there is a very skewed distribution. This is what BSP wants to change. There is a common perception that BSP is only for SCs, STs and BCs. No. BSP is a party for SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and poor from upper castes. We are not against any caste, but caste is a reality. What is your agenda and who is your Chief Ministerial candidate? Our agenda is to heavily invest in the quality of education, quality of health, quality of employment and redistribution of wealth. The people and our supreme leader will decide about the CM candidate. We have silent admirers in all parties and we will make it to Pragathi Bhavan. Is it practically possible to redistribute wealth? It is possible. The intention of the Chief Minister is the key. If you have wrong intentions, you will end up as KCR. He masked his evil intentions before he got into power. He removed the mask after becoming Chief Minister and began brazen looting to suit the requirements of contractors who enjoy an unholy alliance with the ruling party. You are making corruption charges against the CM, do you have any evidence? Yes, I have some evidence and will release it at the appropriate time. Also, we are in the process of collecting some more evidence. It’s not just Kaleshwaram but also Mission Bhagiratha, Mana Ooru Mana Badi and various other schemes. The TRS, BJP, and Congress are luring leaders from other parties as part of poll preparation. Where does the BSP stand? We don’t “lure” people by throwing money and offering something. It’s an unethical practice.