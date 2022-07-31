Hyderabad’s flooded, why is KCR in Delhi?: Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Saturday questioned what work Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had in New Delhi, when the people in Hyderabad were suffering on account of floods since the last four days. The Union Minister visited several areas in the city, including Moosarambagh, Chaderghat and Amberpet on Saturday which were affected by the recent floods, and also inspected the Moosarambagh bridge which was badly damaged.

Observing that the work of the Musi River Front Development Corporation (MRFDC) was limited to misleading the people using graphics, he alleged that the encroachment of Musi river banks and catchment areas was responsible for the poor people’s houses getting destroyed due to floods.

Land for three airports

He also wrote to the CM to clear obstacles and complete land acquisition, so that Warangal, Adilabad and Jakranpally airports could be built. Referring to a letter written by Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on October 6, 2021 requesting cooperation from him for the creation of infrastructure and facilities to enable the operation of commercial flights from there, he said that the failure of the State government in responding to the Centre’s requests impeded Telangana’s progress.

Kishan said that there was a need to acquire 27.7 acres in the first phase and 333.86 acres in the second phase of development of Warangal airport. There were obstructions to the runway approach channel, in addition to 100 more bottlenecks in developing Adilabad airport, Overall, 122 acres of land was needed in the first phase and 175 acres in the second phase, he said. He also said that the greenfield airport of Jankranpally needed several bottlenecks to be removed. There was a need to acquire 510 acres in the first phase, and 235 acres in the second phase.

