Telangana

Telangana sanctions Rs 2,410 crore to develop 104 road corridors in GHMC, 10 ULBs

The State government also accorded permission to take up 50 roads / corridors at an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore in five packages of road length of 120.92 km in Phase-III on priority basis. 

Published: 31st July 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupee, Cash, money, Economy

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Giving a major boost to road infrastructure, the State government on Saturday accorded administrative sanction for the construction, development, improvement of 104 road corridors in the limits of Greater Hyderabad and 10 adjoining ULBs at an estimated cost of `2,410 crore under Phase-III of the missing link roads programme.

The State government also accorded permission to take up 50 roads / corridors at an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore in five packages of road length of 120.92 km in Phase-III on priority basis. Of these five packages, Package-1 includes seven corridors of 25.20 km costing Rs 304 crore, Package-2 includes 10 corridors with a road length of 27.20 km costing Rs 330 crore, Package-3 will have 13 corridors (33.35 km, Rs 417 crore), Package-4 covers 11 corridors (24.64 km, Rs 297 crore) and Package-5 covers nine corridors (10.53 km, Rs 120.92 crore). 

The works will be taken up by Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) and the expenditure met by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) from its internal resources and by raising loans from the financial institutions.

Following the success of Phase-I and Phase-II of the missing links projects, it was decided to extend the missing link, development, improvement projects to another 104 roads, corridors identified within the limits of GHMC and adjoining 10 ULBs, the State government said. 

