TRS MLAs involved in Chikoti case: Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that ruling TRS MLAs and ministers are involved in the casino dealer Chikoti Praveen’s “dark” affairs. He demanded a judicial inquiry to probe the involvement of Ministers in Praveen’s illegal activities.

Addressing the media on the occasion of M Saraswathi joining the Congress, Revanth asked why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao were silent on the involvement of TRS leaders.

“Are these hawala transactions are taking place without the knowledge of the government? Where are the Task Force and SOT? The police who act indiscriminately against Adivasis, are refusing to act when Ministers give their MLA stickers to criminals,” he said.

Revanth, who is a former MLA, categorically stated that MLA stickers should not be thrown away. Even if the stickers are lost, a police complaint should have been lodged, he said. He also demanded that the government book a case against the Minister in question for acting “negligently”. Meanwhile, he slammed BJP State president Bandi Sanjay stating that the latter did not have the moral right to conduct a padayatra in Telangana.



