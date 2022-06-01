STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CS inspects rehearsal for June 2 fete  

Published: 01st June 2022 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

A policewoman participates in the final dress rehearsal for the Telangana Formation Day parade at Public Gardens, on Tuesday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday inspected the full dress rehearsal at the Public Gardens ahead of the State Formation Day on June 2. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will unfurl the National Flag on State Formation Day at Public Gardens. The Chief Minister will also pay tributes to the martyrs at the Telangana Amaraveerula Stupam at the Gun Park on the occasion.

