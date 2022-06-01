CS inspects rehearsal for June 2 fete  

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday inspected the full dress rehearsal at the Public Gardens ahead of the State Formation Day on June 2. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will unfurl the National Flag on State Formation Day at Public Gardens. The Chief Minister will also pay tributes to the martyrs at the Telangana Amaraveerula Stupam at the Gun Park on the occasion.
