IMD's long range forecast predicts above normal monsoon in most of Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the monsoon on the horizon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a long range forecast stating that southwest monsoon 2022 is going to be above normal in most parts of Telangana this season.

The La Nina conditions from the previous year had slightly weakened in January and subsequently in this February, but again started strengthening from March 2022 onwards. Currently, moderate La Nima conditions are prevailing over the Pacific.

The latest global models forecast indicates that the La Nina conditions are likely to continue during the coming monsoon season, the IMD said.

It said that it has implemented a new strategy for issuing monthly and seasonal operational forecasts for rainfall and temperatures across the country by modifying the existing two-stage forecasting strategy since 2021.

The new strategy uses the existing statistical forecasting system along with a newly developed Multi-Model Ensemble (MME) forecasting system based on coupled global climate models (CGCMs) from different global climate prediction and research centres.

According to IMD, monsoon seasonal rainfall is likely to be well distributed across the country with most parts expected to receive normal to above normal rainfall except some parts of east central, east & northeast India and extreme southwest peninsular India, where it is likely to be below normal.

Meanwhile, several parts of Telangana, including Jangaon, Suryapet, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, Nalgonda and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri recorded moderate to high rainfall on Tuesday. Till 6 pm, Devaruppula in Jangaon registered the highest rainfall of 45 mm, followed by Noothankal in Suryapet (43.3 mm).

On the other hand, temperatures continued to remain high in some parts of the State. Districts such as Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Warangal and Komaram-Bheem Asifabad recorded temperatures in the range of 42 to 43 degree Celsius.

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 23.1 mm was recorded at Konijerla (Khammam). Highest temperature of 44.5 degree Celsius recorded at Ramagundam (Peddapalli).