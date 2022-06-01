STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nearly 1.5 lakh new IT jobs in Telangana in 2021-22: Report

As per the estimates by NASSCOM, approximately, a total of 4,50,000 net new jobs were added to the IT sector nationwide.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana once again boasted a phenomenal growth in the IT/ITeS Sector with an increase of 26.14 per cent in the IT/ITeS exports over the previous year recording a total of Rs.1,83,569 crores in IT/ITeS Exports. The Exports for 2020 - 21 were Rs. 1,45,522 crores.

According to IT Progress Report Launch 2021 - 22, employment in the IT/ITeS sector has also increased by 23.78 per cent to reach 7,78,121 during the 2021-2022 period. As many as 1,49,506 net new jobs were added in the IT/ ITeS sector during 2021 - 22. Employment until 2020 - 21 was 6,28,615.

As per the estimates by NASSCOM, approximately, a total of 4,50,000 net new jobs were added to the IT sector nationwide. Telangana contributed to a third of the net new national employment in the IT Sector. The National Exports (including that of Telangana) grew at 17.2 per cent while Telangana alone grew at a significantly higher rate of 26.14 per cent.

Launching the report, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said "When we started as a newborn state of Telangana in 2014, our IT exports were Rs. 57,258 crores and IT employment were Rs. 3,23,397 crores, whic has now rose to Rs 1,83,569 crores. When the state was formed, there were 3,23,396 working in the IT/ ITeS sector. Today, the total employment in the IT sector is 7,78,121 thousand."

