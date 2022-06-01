STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sarpanches in Telangana boycott Palle Pragathi preparatory meetings over pending bills

In Thimmapur mandal, the sarpanches had a heated argument with the MPDO over the issue.

Published: 01st June 2022 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Sarpanches in Toopran mandal in Gajwel constituency argue with the MPDO before boycotting a Palle Pragathi preparatory meeting

Sarpanches in Toopran mandal in Gajwel constituency argue with the MPDO before boycotting a Palle Pragathi preparatory meeting. (Photo| EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indicating the gravity of the financial crisis the State government faces, sarpanches at several places in the State, including the Chief Minister's own constituency of Gajwel, boycotted the Palle Pragathi preparatory meeting on Tuesday, demanding release of funds to clear the bills for the village development works done so far.

Their boycott of the preparatory meeting has placed a question mark on the next phase of Palle Pragathi, scheduled to begin on June 3 and, as expected, led to a blame game between the State and Union governments over funds release.

Sarpanches of Toopran mandal in Gajwel constituency said that they will not be participating in the Palle Pragathi this time if the bills are not cleared. Later, they also staged a protest, during which they displayed "Where is our MLA" placards. 

In Ramadugu mandal of Karimnagar, the sarpanches while boycotting the meeting held at MPDO office said that they have constructed crematoriums, rural forest zone and build many structures under Rythu Vedika scheme. But the government failed to clear the bills, they claimed.

In Thimmapur mandal, the sarpanches had a heated argument with the MPDO over the issue. They also said they will not pay electricity bills if the pending bills are not cleared. In Tamsi mandal of Adilabad too a similar situation prevailed with sarpanches getting into an argument with the MPDO. Mandal president of sarpanches union K Sadanandam demanded that the pending bills be cleared before the next phase of Palle Pragathi begins on June 3. 

Gajwel Sarpanch Telangana sarpanches Palle Pragathi preparatory meeting
