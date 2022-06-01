Telangana BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao booked for 'criminal intimidation'

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A case has been registered against BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao at the Sangareddy Rural police station on charges of criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint following a complaint by SC Jha, General Manager of Ganpati Sugars Industry (GSI), Sangareddy.

The complaint mentioned that Rao, who is the trade union president for the GSI, met Jha along with other union members to discuss the bonuses and wages due to the workers.Police said that the GM complained that the Dubbaka MLA and two others - Srisailam and Ram - abused him during the talks. A case was registered against Sections 341, 342 and 506 of the IPC against the BJP legislator and two others.

"We went for talks following an invite from the management to discuss wages and dues. While heated arguments during such talks are common, lodging a police complaint about the same isn't right and unwarranted," Rao told The New Indian Express.