STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao booked for 'criminal intimidation'

A case was registered against Sections 341, 342 and 506 of the IPC against the BJP legislator and two others.

Published: 01st June 2022 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A case has been registered against BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao at the Sangareddy Rural police station on charges of criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint following a complaint by SC Jha, General Manager of Ganpati Sugars Industry (GSI), Sangareddy. 

The complaint mentioned that Rao, who is the trade union president for the GSI, met Jha along with other union members  to discuss the bonuses and wages due to the workers.Police said that the GM complained that the Dubbaka MLA and two others - Srisailam and Ram - abused him during the talks. A case was registered against Sections 341, 342 and 506 of the IPC against the BJP legislator and two others.

"We went for talks following an invite from the management to discuss wages and dues. While heated arguments during such talks are common, lodging a police complaint about the same isn't right and unwarranted," Rao told The New Indian Express

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Raghunandan Rao Ganpati Sugars Industry BJP
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp