Telangana has scrapped land pooling process in three districts: Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Rao said that the State government has scrapped the land pooling process in the three districts of Hanamkonda, Warangal, and Jangaon bowing to the wishes of the farmers.

Published: 01st June 2022

Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Stating that the TRS stands with its farmers, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Tuesday said that the State government has scrapped the land pooling process in the three districts of Hanamkonda, Warangal, and Jangaon bowing to the wishes of the farmers. A GO making the cancellation of the land pooling proposal official will be issued soon, the Minister said. 

Dayakar Rao chaired a review meeting with Collectors of Warangal and Hanamkonda Dr B Gopi and Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu respectively, GWMC Commissioner and KUDA vice-chairperson P Pravinya, Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, and Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh at the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) office on land pooling on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media later, Dayakar Rao said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was not against farmers.

Coming to know about the protests against land pooling in Warangal, Hanamkonda and Jangaon districts, the CM called the MAUD Special Chief Secretary and instructed him to cancel the process,” the Minister said. He appealed to farmers not to believe the propaganda by Opposition parties on land pooling.

Dayakar Rao said that the State government will not move against the farmers. "Land pooling is continuing in Hyderabad and other districts but not in these three districts. It must be remembered that the decision to construct the Outer Ring Road (ORR) was made keeping the future development of the city in mind," he said.

"However, farmers did not come forward to hand over their agricultural lands and started agitations. In view of the farmers’ appeals the State government has decided to cancel the land pooling process," the Minister said. 

