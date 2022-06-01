Telangana's MNR Medical College students seek KNRUHS Vice-Chancellor's help over seats issue

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: After the National Medical Commission (NMC) cancelled admissions made to undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats in three private medical colleges in the State, students of one of them - MNR Medical College - rushed to Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) seeking steps for protection of their future.

Of the three colleges, MNR, situated in Sangreaddy, is the one hit very hard with NMC cancelling not only undergraduate courses but also seats in a few disciplines in the postgraduate courses. The PG seats cancelled in MNR college were in courses like pathology, anatomy, ophthalmology and biochemistry.

Upset over the reports of cancellation of seats, about 50 PG students from MNR Medical College tried to meet KNRHUS Vice-Chancellor Dr B Karunakar Reddy to get an assurance that their careers would be protected.

Though the students sought the appointment, the VC refused to meet them. The students then made a

representation to university Registrar D Praveen Kumar, seeking steps for resolution of the seat cancellation muddle.

But when contacted by The New Indian Express, the Vice-Chancellor said that he had not received any communication from the NMC regarding the issue. "There are no directions or orders to us. The students need not worry about their careers. If at all the seats get cancelled, the State government would take care of the students' interests," he said.

The students continue to remain worried over the disquieting development. The other two colleges in which admissions have been cancelled were Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences, Vikarabad and TRR Institute of Medical Sciences, Patancheru. In Mahavir, only PG seats were cancelled while the axe fell on the admissions made to the second year undergraduate courses at TRR Institute.

Why were permissions given?

Telangana Junior Doctors' Association (T-JUDA) president N Karthik questioned the National Medical Commission on how it had given permission for admissions in the first place and what justification it now has for the cancellation of the seats.

"I don’t understand how the NMC could cancel admissions without first issuing notices to the colleges and the university," he said and demanded that the State government should resolve the issue,” he said.

Sources say the NMC had cancelled the seats after making surprise inspections of the colleges. The teams, in their inspections, found that the hospitals attached to these three colleges were wanting in the number of patients.