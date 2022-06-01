STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS MLC K Kavitha wants NREGA extended to urban areas of Telangana

She alleged that though the Centre was reducing the budget for ICDS, the State government has not only been regularly giving out salaries to Anganwadi workers, but also increasing the wages often.

TRS leader K Kavitha

TRS leader K Kavitha (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: TRS MLC K Kavitha demanded that the Central government extend the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to urban areas. She was speaking at the Karmika Dharmayudda Sabha organised by Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar to raise awareness about the schemes introduced by the State government for the benefit of labourers.

Addressing the gathering in Kazipet on Tuesday, she said the Centre was in the process of selling all Public Sector Units (PSUs) in the country. The BJP was implementing anti-labourer laws across the nation, she added.

The Union government was duping the public and labourers with its reforms, but the TRS government is fighting against such laws, the MLC said, adding that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was implementing schemes for the development of labourers and creating employment opportunities for the youth.

She alleged that though the Centre was reducing the budget for the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) every year, the State government has not only been regularly giving out salaries to Anganwadi workers, but also increasing the wages frequently.

The government is spending Rs 800 crore towards the ICDS, and eventually for the health of mother and child.

She said that the TRS-led State government was implementing the Dalit Bandhu for the development of the Scheduled Castes (SC) community in the State. "If such a scheme could be executed in Telangana, why isn't the Prime Minister developing such a scheme for the benefit of SC, Scheduled Tribes and minorities in the country," Kavitha said.

