Congress talks ’23 Telangana Assembly polls at Chintan Shivir

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy is visiting the US, the entire top brass of the State Congress on Wednesday sat for a two-day brainstorming session to chalk out the plan of action for the next Assembly elections.

The Chintan Shivir (brainstorming session) that began at Keesara on the outskirts of the city would debate six key subjects. Later, they will be compiled and submitted to the AICC for approval. According to MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, also the convener for Chintan Shivir, the TPCC top brass would discuss politics, economy of the State, organisational matters, agriculture, State government’s debts, social justice and youths.

“All the pressing issues in the State will be covered in these six categories,” Vikramarka said. The two-day meeting will also discuss the party’s Udaipur Declaration.The decisions taken at the meeting will be the roadmap for the State Congress for next elections. The Congress leaders would also highlight the decisions taken by the party at Udaipur. Vikramarka, however, said that there was no dispute over the absence of the TPCC chief in the meeting.

As many as six groups, each group having 25 leaders, would be discussing the aforementioned subjects. The group on the State government’s debts discussed at length the financial situation, the inability of the administration to release salaries to its employees and the mounting debts. The reports on each subject will be prepared on Thursday and would be submitted to the party high command for its approval.

Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the TRS government miserably failed to manage the finances.TPCC in-charge Manickam Tagore tweeted: “Inaugurated & Addressed the Two day Wor-kshop of @INCTelangana on Udaipur Nav Sankalp in Hyderabad. Udaipur Declaration needs to be understood by the conversation of leaders, we should not be carried away by media’s interpretation (sic)”.