STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress talks ’23 Telangana Assembly polls at Chintan Shivir

The Congress leaders would also highlight the decisions taken by the party at Udaipur.

Published: 02nd June 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leaders attend the first day of the two-day Chintan Shivir at Keesara in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy is visiting the US, the entire top brass of the State Congress on Wednesday sat for a two-day brainstorming session to chalk out the plan of action for the next Assembly elections.

The Chintan Shivir (brainstorming session) that began at Keesara on the outskirts of the city would debate six key subjects. Later, they will be compiled and submitted to the AICC for approval. According to MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, also the convener for Chintan Shivir, the TPCC top brass would discuss politics, economy of the State, organisational matters, agriculture, State government’s debts, social justice and youths. 

“All the pressing issues in the State will be covered in these six categories,” Vikramarka said. The two-day meeting will also discuss the party’s Udaipur Declaration.The decisions taken at the meeting will be the roadmap for the State Congress for next elections. The Congress leaders would also highlight the decisions taken by the party at Udaipur. Vikramarka, however, said that there was no dispute over the absence of the TPCC chief in the meeting.

As many as six groups, each group having 25 leaders, would be discussing the aforementioned subjects. The group on the State government’s debts discussed at length the financial situation, the inability of the administration to release salaries to its employees and the mounting debts. The reports on each subject will be prepared on Thursday and would be submitted to the party high command for its approval. 

Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the TRS government miserably failed to manage the finances.TPCC in-charge Manickam Tagore tweeted: “Inaugurated & Addressed the Two day Wor-kshop of @INCTelangana on Udaipur Nav Sankalp in Hyderabad. Udaipur Declaration needs to be understood by the conversation of leaders, we should not be carried away by media’s interpretation (sic)”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revanth Reddy Chintan Shivir Congress Telangana elections Telangana polls Telangana Assembly elections
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp