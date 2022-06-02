STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eye on 2023 Assembly polls: BJP to host national executive meet in Telangana for first time

The saffron party has already decided to send OBC National Morcha president K Laxman to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP, which is aiming to capture power in the State in 2023 elections, will organise its national executive meeting for the first time in Telangana on July 2 and 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and around 40 Union Ministers will take part in the meeting.

BJP State in-charge Tarun Chugh and party general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh on Wednesday inspected and finalised HICC as the venue for the executive meeting. Later, they held a meeting with State leaders at party office and discussed the arrangements.According to party sources, the Prime Minister will stay at Raj Bhavan for two days while the other leaders will stay in hotels located in and around HICC.

Though the BJP executive usually meets once in four months, the meeting was not held in the recent past due to Covid-19 pandemic. The last time the national executive met was in November, 2021, ahead of the Assembly elections in five states. Though the two-day meeting will focus on how to come to power in Telangana, it will also chalk out an action plan for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

As part of its aggressive expansion plans, all the top leaders including Modi, Nadda and Amit Shah would frequently visit the State in the coming months, the party sources said.The saffron party has already decided to send OBC National Morcha president K Laxman to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. This is being seen as an attempt to woo the BCs in the State. For the first time, the Central government will also be celebrating the Telangana Formation Day in New Delhi on Thursday.

Bandi’s padayatra to be postponed
BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s third leg of padayatra, scheduled to begin on June 23, will be postponed to a later date, party sources said

