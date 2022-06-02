‘Political monkeys’ ruining Telangana agriculture: Jagadish Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday said that the “transmigration of political leaders into monkeys” has destroyed the entire system of agriculture, while the monkey menace was limited to spoiling crops. He was speaking at a preparatory meeting organised for the planning of the upcoming monsoon crop held at Suryapet.

Jagadish Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been striving hard to turn farmers into millionaires. He said that due to Rao’s novel initiatives, agricultural produce in the State had increased from four lakh metric tonnes to 47 lakh metric tonnes.