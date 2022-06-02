TPCC chief Revanth Reddy fumes at ED summons to Gandhis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday condemned the ED summoning Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as political vendetta.In a statement, Revanth took objection to ED sending notices to his party’s top leaders based on a complaint filed by the then BJP MP Subramanian Swamy.“ED notice to @INCIndia top leadership is an example of worst kind of vendetta politics & highly condemnable. With maximum number of MP’s & Govts in the states. BJP is still so afraid that they are depending on ED to secure their regime. We will fight back [sic]”, Revanth tweeted.