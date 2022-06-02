TPCC chief Revanth Reddy fumes at ED summons to Gandhis

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday condemned the ED summoning Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as political vendetta.In a statement, Revanth took objection to ED sending notices to his party’s top leaders based on a complaint filed by the then BJP MP Subramanian Swamy.“ED notice to @INCIndia top leadership is an example of worst kind of vendetta politics & highly condemnable. With maximum number of MP’s & Govts in the states. BJP is still so afraid that they are depending on ED to secure their regime. We will fight back [sic]”, Revanth tweeted.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
There is less intimidation from Hindu side, claims RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat while calling for communal harmony
West Bengal: Train on line amid repair works, driver applies emergency brake
RTI activist shot dead near government office in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha
Looking forward to next round of military talks soon: MEA on eastern Ladakh row
Prohibition in Bihar has been a complete failure: Prashant Kishor
Three held for forcing girl to donate ovum to fertility hospital in Tamil Nadu