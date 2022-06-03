Sarpanch Sridhar joins TRS one day after quitting BJP

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Former BJP district vice-president and Gambhiraopet sarpanch Katkam Sridhar aka Sridhar Pantulu joined TRS with his supporters in presence of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao in Sircilla on Thursday.

Adressing the media, Sridhar said that he was happy to join the TRS. He exuded confidence in the TRS leadership and said that they would bring development to Gambhiraopet mandal. Sridhar praised CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and sought his blessings.On the occasion, Rama Rao said that the government never showed bias when it came to development of areas represented by BJP leaders.