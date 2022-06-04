Fifth phase of Palle Pragathi launched

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao launched the fifth phase of Palle Pragathi programme at Kothuru village in Rayaparthy mandal of Warangal district on Friday.Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is developing the government schools on par with private institutions by improving infrastructure and providing necessary amenities.

Stating that the students who studied in government schools are achieving goods results in competitive exams, the Minister urged parents to prefer government schools over private institutions while getting admissions for their children.

Meanwhile, Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Friday said that the State government is taking steps to develop Khammam town as a model town in the State. As part of the Pattana Pragathi programme, Ajay Kumar along with district collector VP Gowtham and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Adharsh Surabhi visited Khammam and interacted with the public.

Counting benefits

The State government has been giving utmost priority to health sector, Errabelli said, adding that After the formation of Telangana State, all government hospitals have been developed to make all the modern facilities available for patients

