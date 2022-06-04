Adilabad: 12 tribal women held for ‘encroachment’

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Encroachments in core area of the Kawal Tiger Reserve have been disturbing the wildlife and creating a man-animal conflict, say forest officials. This has led them to take stringent action against the encroachers, most of whom are from tribal communities. On Thursday the forest officials lodged separate cases against 24 members of Koipochiguda tribal community, and 12 of them — all women — were arrested.

The officials alleged that over the last four to five months the community, living adjacent to the forest area, has cut down trees to cultivate on the forest land. When the officials received information about the cutting of trees at compartment number 379 in lingapoor, they rushed to the spot and stopped the tribals from cutting more trees. The filed ten cases against 24 persons. As many as 12 women were arrested and sent to police remand. The rest of them have been absconding.

The forest officials said that the encroachments on forest lands have increased after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the government will issue pattas last year. Though, the applications for the same have closed, but the authorities have taken no measures to address this issue. “The government needs to find the solution and stop the encroachments. Otherwise, the forests will remain only on papers within a few years,” said an official requesting anonymity.

Speaking to Express, Forest Range Officer Thallapet G Rathnakar Rao said, “Koipochiguda settlement is not recognised under the Forest Rights Act.” When contacted, Adivasi Sena State president Kova Daulath Rao asked, “If the Koipochiguda village does not not come under Forest Rights Act, how was it that the forest officials filed cases in 2004, 2008, 2014 and now?” The revenue and forest officials must clarify if the land is under forest or revenue department.

MP Soyam Bapu meets women in jail, assures support

Adilabad MP and BJP leader Soyam Bapu Rao met 12 tribal women who were shifted to Adilabad district jail after being arrested in separate cases of encroachments on forest land. Rao distributed sarees and fruits among the women and assured them that they will take up the issue with ST Commission, NWC and the Centre.