Hanamkonda: Ryots allege third degree torture by Inavolu SI

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: The farmers who obstructed Wardhannapet MLA A Ramesh’s convey during a protest against land pooling GO 80(A) alleged that they were subjected to third degree treatment by Inavolu sub-inspector (SI) M Bharath. Though the protest took place on May 31 in Perumandlagudem village, the allegations against SI came to light on Friday after farmers filed a police complaint.

Three farmers Oruganti Murali, Kalpagiri Srinivas and his son Niranjan were allegedly beaten up the SI. After the news went viral on social media on Friday, the Hanamkonda District BJP leaders and C Naveen Kumar ‘Teenmar Mallanna’ visited the Perumandlagudem village and interacted with the farmers. Later, they took the farmers to Inavolu police station and lodged a complaint against the SI and five constables.

Srinivas alleged that the SI identified only three of them and picked them from their residence at 3 am on June 1. “At police station, they removed our clothes and beat us up indiscriminately,” he said.Meanwhile, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay condemned the police action and assured the farmers that his party will take up the issue.