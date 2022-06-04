Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao alleged that the minor’s rape had taken place after a bachelor’s party thrown by the grandson of Home Minister Mahmood Ali. He demanded that the Chief Minister sack the HM to ensure an unbiased investigation.

Raghunandan Rao also demanded a CBI inquiry. “The marriage of Home Minister Mahmood Ali’s grandson is scheduled for June 17 and he threw a bachelor party in Amnesia pub. The son of an MIM MLA, Waqf Board chairman’s son, the Home Minister’s grandson, a newspaper director’s son are involved in the case,” Rao alleged.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay alleged that the son of an AIMIM MLA was involved in the case. He warned the government that the BJP would launch an intense movement if those guilty are not brought to justice. Sanjay alleged that the police have been trying to hush up the case for the last five days.

“People will lose faith in the system if the government lets the culprits go scot-free since they are related to MIM and TRS leaders,” he said.