STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao alleged that the minor’s rape had taken place after a bachelor’s party thrown by the grandson of Home Minister Mahmood Ali.

Published: 04th June 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao alleged that the minor’s rape had taken place after a bachelor’s party thrown by the grandson of Home Minister Mahmood Ali. He demanded that the Chief Minister sack the HM to ensure an unbiased investigation.

Raghunandan Rao also demanded a CBI inquiry. “The marriage of Home Minister Mahmood Ali’s grandson is scheduled for June 17 and he threw a bachelor party in Amnesia pub. The son of an MIM MLA, Waqf Board chairman’s son, the Home Minister’s grandson, a newspaper director’s son are involved in the case,” Rao alleged. 

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay alleged that the son of an AIMIM MLA was involved in the case. He warned the government that the BJP would launch an intense movement if those guilty are not brought to justice. Sanjay alleged that the police have been trying to hush up the case for the last five days.

“People will lose faith in the system if the government lets the culprits go scot-free since they are related to MIM and TRS leaders,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Hyderabad gangrape Mahmood Ali
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp