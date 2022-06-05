BJP playing vindictive politics: CLP's Mallu Bhatti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday said the Centre has been resorting to vindictive politics by using the ED as ‘BJP’s election department’.

Addressing a press conference, he said, “The ‘National Herald’ was started during the Indian Independence movement for nationalist propaganda by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, who donated all his family wealth to the country. Now, the BJP wants to implicate the same family.”

Stating that BJP has a history of resorting to vindictive politics, they had expelled the then PM Indira Gandhi from Lok Sabha in 1978, but she drove the party to power with a thumping majority in the next elections, he said, adding, “That history will repeat itself now.”