STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP playing vindictive politics: CLP's Mallu Bhatti

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday said the Centre has been resorting to vindictive politics by using the ED as ‘BJP’s election department’. 

Published: 05th June 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday said the Centre has been resorting to vindictive politics by using the ED as ‘BJP’s election department’. 

Addressing a press conference, he said, “The ‘National Herald’ was started during the Indian Independence movement for nationalist propaganda by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, who donated all his family wealth to the country. Now, the BJP wants to implicate the same family.” 

Stating that BJP has a history of resorting to vindictive politics, they had expelled  the then PM Indira Gandhi from Lok Sabha in 1978, but she drove the party to power with a thumping majority in the next elections, he said, adding, “That history will repeat itself now.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallu Bhatti BJP CLP
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp